Decoding Pinterest's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,544 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $378,280.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $50.0 for Pinterest over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pinterest's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pinterest's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.55 $10.5 $10.5 $25.00 $78.7K 2 76 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.0 $7.9 $7.9 $38.00 $74.2K 1 95 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.7 $8.6 $8.7 $28.00 $73.0K 4 111 PINS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.05 $12.85 $12.95 $20.00 $64.7K 346 50 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.5 $18.25 $18.4 $15.00 $51.5K 151 22

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pinterest, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Pinterest

Trading volume stands at 8,556,988, with PINS's price down by -2.51%, positioned at $31.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

Expert Opinions on Pinterest

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Guggenheim upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $40. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for PINS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Guggenheim Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

