Decoding Pfizer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $609,702, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $579,832.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $80.0 for Pfizer, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pfizer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pfizer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.51 $0.49 $0.5 $25.00 $481.9K 9.2K 33 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.93 $1.86 $1.93 $27.50 $96.5K 37.8K 866 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $6.55 $6.25 $6.55 $25.00 $72.0K 57 30 PFE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $51.95 $50.45 $51.12 $80.00 $66.4K 80 12 PFE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $51.95 $50.0 $51.08 $80.00 $61.2K 80 0

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pfizer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Pfizer Trading volume stands at 10,224,225, with PFE's price down by -0.1%, positioned at $28.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. Expert Opinions on Pfizer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $42.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $45. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Pfizer, targeting a price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Pfizer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

