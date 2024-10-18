Decoding PDD Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 55 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $801,693, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $3,883,808.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $185.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PDD Holdings stands at 3343.18, with a total volume reaching 147,857.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PDD Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $185.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.9 $1.85 $1.9 $140.00 $416.6K 366 13.8K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $140.00 $365.0K 366 11.6K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.93 $1.6 $1.93 $140.00 $214.9K 366 2.1K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $140.00 $189.9K 366 9.6K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.75 $3.55 $3.71 $125.00 $185.5K 543 1.1K

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PDD Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of PDD Holdings With a volume of 8,449,775, the price of PDD is up 0.83% at $124.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days. Expert Opinions on PDD Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $224.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $224.

