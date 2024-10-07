Decoding PayPal Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PYPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for PayPal Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $418,013, and 14 are calls, amounting to $778,785.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.55 $9.5 $9.55 $95.00 $286.5K 19.7K 322 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.75 $16.8 $17.0 $90.00 $170.0K 214 0 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.35 $13.3 $13.35 $70.00 $66.7K 12.0K 72 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $80.00 $55.0K 1.1K 51 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $35.95 $35.7 $35.82 $45.00 $53.7K 485 15

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PayPal Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings With a volume of 5,588,637, the price of PYPL is up 0.58% at $79.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

