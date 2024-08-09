Decoding PayPal Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $172,243, and 17 were calls, valued at $6,173,877.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.5 to $70.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PayPal Holdings stands at 4598.8, with a total volume reaching 24,687.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PayPal Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $62.5 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $18.25 $17.7 $18.4 $65.00 $5.2M 6.8K 25 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $17.85 $17.75 $17.75 $65.00 $243.1K 6.8K 3.3K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.7 $6.7 $65.00 $90.4K 2.1K 335 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.75 $16.5 $17.7 $65.00 $88.5K 6.8K 3.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $62.50 $49.9K 3.0K 25

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,612,421, the price of PYPL is up by 1.3%, reaching $65.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.8.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $83. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt keeps a Buy rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $95. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $80. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $72. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

