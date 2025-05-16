Decoding Oracle's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,590, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,498,120.

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $230.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oracle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oracle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.8 $13.85 $14.76 $145.00 $626.2K 4.2K 1.2K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.5 $14.45 $14.45 $155.00 $323.9K 519 1.1K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $15.3 $14.45 $14.49 $155.00 $172.0K 519 957 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.3 $10.1 $10.3 $160.00 $103.0K 1.4K 100 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.9 $14.3 $14.43 $155.00 $67.8K 519 62

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oracle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Oracle

With a volume of 2,989,890, the price of ORCL is up 0.13% at $159.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Expert Opinions on Oracle

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $130.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

