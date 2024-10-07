Decoding NIO's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NIO (NYSE:NIO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NIO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for NIO. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $278,648, and 8 are calls, amounting to $330,698.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $8.0 for NIO, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $8.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.71 $0.69 $0.69 $7.00 $123.6K 3.0K 3.0K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.46 $4.00 $103.8K 926 301 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $0.89 $0.87 $0.89 $7.00 $89.0K 1.5K 1.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.22 $0.21 $0.22 $6.50 $66.0K 69.3K 14.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.17 $2.11 $2.12 $5.00 $41.7K 45.3K 403

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NIO With a volume of 53,697,615, the price of NIO is down -1.33% at $6.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NIO, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.