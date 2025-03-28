Decoding Nebius Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NBIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Nebius Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $265,390, and 5 are calls, amounting to $201,910.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $27.0 for Nebius Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nebius Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nebius Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Nebius Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $21.50 $115.3K 13 966 NBIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.8 $24.50 $92.1K 3.9K 2.0K NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.1 $6.7 $6.7 $27.00 $67.0K 603 46 NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $24.00 $42.0K 343 120 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.35 $24.50 $34.6K 359 2.0K

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nebius Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Nebius Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,360,961, with NBIS's price down by -5.59%, positioned at $23.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 123 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nebius Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BWS Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nebius Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for NBIS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NBIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.