Decoding Nano Nuclear Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nano Nuclear Energy.

Looking at options history for Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $244,860 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $344,464.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $30.0 for Nano Nuclear Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nano Nuclear Energy stands at 487.5, with a total volume reaching 2,819.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nano Nuclear Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nano Nuclear Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $4.6 $3.8 $3.8 $23.00 $162.7K 596 490 NNE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.7 $6.2 $6.32 $20.00 $63.2K 276 180 NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $4.8 $4.3 $4.39 $22.00 $55.1K 237 176 NNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $30.00 $48.0K 557 419 NNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/27/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.2 $26.00 $48.0K 5 150

About Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc is an early-stage nuclear energy company developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable clean energy solutions. It is focused on four business lines as part of development: Micro Nuclear Reactor Business is developing the next-generation nuclear microreactors, in particular ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure salt coolant reactor. Fuel Fabrication Business, Fuel Transportation Business and Nuclear Consultation Services.

Current Position of Nano Nuclear Energy With a volume of 6,035,916, the price of NNE is up 8.15% at $25.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. Expert Opinions on Nano Nuclear Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Nano Nuclear Energy, targeting a price of $66.

