Decoding MicroStrategy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $285,146 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $252,348.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $350.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $4.6 $4.4 $4.6 $250.00 $175.1K 1.8K 621 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.7 $10.9 $11.7 $265.00 $117.0K 1.3K 100 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $30.4 $28.55 $29.4 $240.00 $73.5K 670 26 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $250.00 $48.0K 1.8K 19 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $17.0 $15.15 $17.05 $255.00 $34.0K 34.0K 26

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

MicroStrategy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 933,239, with MSTR's price down by -0.63%, positioned at $256.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 89 days. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $272.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MicroStrategy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

