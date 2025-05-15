Decoding Merck & Co's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co.

Looking at options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $622,082 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,036,471.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $90.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Merck & Co's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Merck & Co's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Merck & Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $5.0 $4.8 $4.9 $90.00 $980.0K 236 2.1K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $10.45 $10.1 $10.45 $80.00 $726.2K 19.0K 697 MRK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $1.52 $1.46 $1.49 $65.00 $186.2K 16.3K 1.3K MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.16 $2.1 $2.12 $70.00 $171.2K 14.2K 7.0K MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $6.35 $6.2 $6.2 $79.00 $76.2K 569 200

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Merck & Co, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Merck & Co

Currently trading with a volume of 12,034,764, the MRK's price is up by 1.57%, now at $74.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Merck & Co

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $94.67.

Latest Ratings for MRK

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy

