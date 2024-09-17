Decoding Mastercard's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $346,327 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $117,768.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $560.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $61.95 $60.55 $61.95 $560.00 $154.8K 1 25 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $21.45 $20.6 $20.97 $510.00 $53.5K 86 37 MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $27.0 $26.65 $26.82 $500.00 $50.9K 1.5K 28 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $21.35 $20.7 $21.06 $510.00 $49.0K 86 71 MA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $21.65 $19.7 $20.66 $510.00 $47.4K 86 0

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Mastercard's Current Market Status With a volume of 874,784, the price of MA is up 0.22% at $498.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Mastercard

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $547.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $570. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Compass Point lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Mastercard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

