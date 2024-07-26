Decoding Marathon Digital Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,322 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $628,360.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $25.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marathon Digital Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marathon Digital Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

Marathon Digital Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.15 $13.6 $14.5 $10.00 $145.0K 4.6K 100 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $19.00 $112.0K 3.8K 251 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $1.07 $1.03 $1.03 $23.00 $103.9K 8.6K 3.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $1.04 $0.98 $0.99 $23.00 $99.0K 8.6K 2.3K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.35 $4.3 $4.3 $20.00 $79.5K 8.8K 20

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Current Position of Marathon Digital Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,760,090, with MARA's price up by 6.31%, positioned at $21.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Expert Opinions on Marathon Digital Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, maintaining a target price of $20.

