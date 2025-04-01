Decoding KKR's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on KKR (NYSE:KKR), with a cumulative value of $1,287,373. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 6 puts, worth a total of 1,106,053.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $130.0 for KKR over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KKR's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KKR's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

KKR Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $13.0 $12.7 $12.7 $110.00 $508.0K 182 400 KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.6 $110.00 $216.6K 327 873 KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $110.00 $168.8K 327 1.2K KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $110.00 $84.1K 327 1.4K KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.6 $110.00 $78.2K 327 119

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $624.4 billion in total managed assets, including $505.7 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets-private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate-and public markets-primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding KKR, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of KKR

Trading volume stands at 2,493,512, with KKR's price up by 0.39%, positioned at $116.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About KKR

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $141.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $141.

Latest Ratings for KKR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

