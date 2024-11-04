Decoding KE Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BEKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for KE Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $474,893, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $499,665.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $40.0 for KE Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.7 $2.64 $2.69 $21.00 $178.6K 575 706 BEKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.85 $1.67 $1.7 $21.00 $85.0K 3.9K 500 BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.18 $1.17 $1.18 $27.00 $83.5K 8.4K 2.4K BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.98 $1.76 $1.98 $40.00 $66.3K 367 500 BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.5 $6.25 $6.5 $17.00 $65.0K 1.5K 30

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2023, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KE Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,609,762, the price of BEKE is up by 0.27%, reaching $22.15. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About KE Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for KE Holdings, targeting a price of $24. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KE Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

