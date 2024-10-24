Decoding JD.com's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $622,514, and 8 are calls, amounting to $1,039,238.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $70.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $27.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $70.00 $565.1K 316 1.9K JD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $1.42 $1.19 $1.27 $38.00 $299.6K 91 2.3K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $2.13 $2.05 $2.08 $38.00 $270.4K 59 1.3K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.65 $10.2 $10.2 $30.00 $224.4K 16.2K 0 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.88 $1.87 $1.87 $40.00 $56.1K 10.1K 320

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JD.com Trading volume stands at 2,429,676, with JD's price down by -2.5%, positioned at $39.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. What The Experts Say On JD.com

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.75.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Loop Capital has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $48. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $47. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on JD.com with a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

