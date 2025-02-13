Decoding IonQ's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $299,576, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $665,523.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $50.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IonQ's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IonQ's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.75 $14.5 $14.5 $40.00 $290.0K 1.7K 408 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $25.00 $84.3K 2.4K 234 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.15 $23.0 $24.75 $20.00 $74.2K 1.7K 41 IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $9.05 $8.7 $8.7 $50.00 $69.6K 930 101 IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $0.5 $0.47 $0.5 $39.50 $48.2K 542 1.0K

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

In light of the recent options history for IonQ, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,844,755, with IONQ's price down by -1.54%, positioned at $37.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.