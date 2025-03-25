Decoding Intuit's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $352,183 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $268,555.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $615.0 to $760.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $615.0 to $760.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $80.0 $75.4 $75.4 $640.00 $241.2K 39 38 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $14.0 $13.4 $13.4 $617.50 $121.9K 0 135 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $13.5 $13.4 $13.5 $617.50 $47.2K 0 44 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $76.9 $75.4 $75.4 $640.00 $45.2K 39 0 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $14.1 $13.8 $13.8 $760.00 $38.6K 0 30

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,105,144, with INTU's price up by 0.92%, positioned at $618.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. What The Experts Say On Intuit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $707.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $660. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $785. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Intuit with a target price of $765. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $726.

