Decoding Intuitive Machines's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LUNR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Intuitive Machines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $330,540, and 13 are calls, amounting to $4,304,059.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.5 to $19.0 for Intuitive Machines over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuitive Machines's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuitive Machines's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.5 to $19.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuitive Machines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $12.00 $1.8M 2.0K 7.9K LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $12.00 $764.3K 2.0K 13.5K LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $12.00 $679.5K 2.0K 15.6K LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.45 $3.0 $3.35 $12.00 $477.8K 2.0K 61 LUNR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $5.1 $4.9 $5.0 $19.00 $100.0K 1.1K 205

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

Current Position of Intuitive Machines Trading volume stands at 13,228,001, with LUNR's price up by 2.4%, positioned at $14.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. What The Experts Say On Intuitive Machines

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $16.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $16.

