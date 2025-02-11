Decoding Intuitive Machines's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Intuitive Machines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,620, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $864,107.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $25.0 for Intuitive Machines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Machines options trades today is 2439.8 with a total volume of 18,107.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Machines's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Machines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $10.85 $11.6 $10.00 $140.3K 7.9K 121 LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.55 $11.55 $11.6 $10.00 $116.0K 7.9K 300 LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $0.99 $0.96 $0.98 $20.00 $78.6K 2.2K 1.2K LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.2 $1.13 $1.13 $21.00 $54.5K 856 517 LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $0.7 $0.56 $0.7 $20.00 $43.3K 2.2K 2.6K

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Machines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intuitive Machines Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,109,237, the price of LUNR is down -4.07% at $19.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. Expert Opinions on Intuitive Machines

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuitive Machines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.