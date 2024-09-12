Decoding GameStop's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop (NYSE:GME) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $183,721 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $589,180.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $40.0 for GameStop over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GameStop options trades today is 4169.64 with a total volume of 7,865.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GameStop's big money trades within a strike price range of $18.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

GameStop 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $3.05 $2.5 $2.5 $18.00 $249.0K 103 1.0K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.35 $1.2 $1.29 $21.50 $63.4K 2.0K 788 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.05 $4.95 $4.95 $18.00 $49.5K 1.9K 7 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.4 $2.25 $2.4 $20.00 $48.0K 10.6K 357 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.54 $0.45 $0.46 $22.00 $45.7K 3.9K 1.1K

About GameStop

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites. The majority of sales are from the United States.

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,513,824, the GME's price is down by -1.91%, now at $20.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On GameStop

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on GameStop, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GameStop options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

