Decoding Freeport-McMoRan's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FCX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Freeport-McMoRan. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 52% bullish and 42% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,883, and 18 calls, totaling $1,221,036.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $44.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $44.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $4.4 $4.25 $4.32 $42.00 $147.7K 1.7K 342 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $37.00 $142.0K 1.3K 971 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.56 $0.52 $0.56 $44.00 $137.1K 938 2.4K FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.03 $1.84 $2.03 $40.00 $88.9K 9.3K 1.6K FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.08 $1.02 $1.08 $40.50 $88.0K 196 41

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Current Position of Freeport-McMoRan

Currently trading with a volume of 11,256,234, the FCX's price is up by 3.42%, now at $38.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Freeport-McMoRan

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $50. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, maintaining a target price of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



Latest Ratings for FCX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform

