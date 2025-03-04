Decoding Ford Motor's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ford Motor. Our analysis of options history for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $2,093,030, and 2 were calls, valued at $116,200.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.85 and $11.67 for Ford Motor, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.85 to $11.67 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.96 $0.95 $0.96 $9.67 $323.7K 55.2K 5.9K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.16 $1.09 $1.11 $7.85 $277.5K 72.2K 2.5K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.18 $0.96 $0.96 $9.67 $245.7K 55.2K 2.6K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $2.71 $2.93 $11.67 $161.1K 36.3K 560 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.66 $0.65 $0.65 $9.02 $141.1K 77.4K 2.4K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ford Motor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Ford Motor's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 88,374,631, the price of F is down by -2.66%, reaching $9.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Ford Motor

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.1.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $10. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $9. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $15. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $8. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ford Motor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.