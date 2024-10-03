Decoding Ford Motor's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $480,773 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $226,835.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $12.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ford Motor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ford Motor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $9.0 to $12.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ford Motor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.49 $0.45 $0.48 $9.00 $194.5K 24.5K 4.0K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.49 $0.47 $0.48 $9.00 $131.4K 24.5K 7.7K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.48 $0.45 $0.48 $9.00 $108.8K 24.5K 10.0K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.46 $0.45 $0.45 $11.00 $70.1K 25.7K 1.7K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.85 $0.82 $0.82 $10.00 $62.4K 2.8K 1.0K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

In light of the recent options history for Ford Motor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Ford Motor With a trading volume of 18,698,356, the price of F is down by -0.9%, reaching $10.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Ford Motor

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $13. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $9. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $16. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $11. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

