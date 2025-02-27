Decoding FedEx's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $423,587 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $162,750.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $260.0 for FedEx during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.55 $5.7 $6.25 $210.00 $218.7K 564 350 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.95 $15.95 $16.8 $260.00 $100.8K 852 65 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $5.5 $5.15 $5.35 $255.00 $80.2K 470 170 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $55.65 $54.35 $55.0 $240.00 $55.0K 102 10 FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $14.7 $14.5 $14.6 $260.00 $40.8K 1.0K 36

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FedEx, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of FedEx Currently trading with a volume of 406,363, the FDX's price is up by 1.7%, now at $260.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. What Analysts Are Saying About FedEx

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $283.0.

An analyst from Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $283.

