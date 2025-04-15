Decoding Exxon Mobil's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $294,538, and 6 are calls, amounting to $193,704.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $99.0 to $115.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $99.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.91 $2.8 $2.8 $100.00 $140.0K 13.7K 500 XOM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $0.82 $0.71 $0.78 $99.00 $73.9K 364 1.2K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.65 $10.55 $10.65 $100.00 $42.6K 851 40 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $105.00 $37.8K 951 121 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $2.97 $2.96 $2.96 $107.00 $36.1K 972 122

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil

With a volume of 3,077,401, the price of XOM is up 0.91% at $104.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $129.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $129. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $138. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $135. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $131. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for XOM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for XOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.