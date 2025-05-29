Decoding Enphase Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,029,514, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $48,085.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 2977.43 with a total volume of 3,030.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.35 $40.00 $652.4K 6.8K 1.5K ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.85 $23.25 $23.25 $60.00 $99.9K 461 43 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.75 $8.65 $8.65 $45.00 $95.1K 5.9K 110 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.65 $6.5 $6.65 $35.00 $71.1K 2.8K 108 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.15 $8.1 $8.15 $45.00 $48.0K 291 288

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,299,446, the ENPH's price is down by -0.23%, now at $38.87.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $39.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $40. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $39.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Underweight May 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Market Perform Underperform Apr 2025 GLJ Research Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for ENPH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

