Decoding Dynatrace's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Dynatrace. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $247,244, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,514,724.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $57.5 for Dynatrace over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dynatrace's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dynatrace's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.5 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Dynatrace Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.75 $2.6 $2.74 $42.50 $289.2K 177 3.2K DT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $42.50 $285.7K 177 13.3K DT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.75 $2.6 $2.69 $42.50 $181.2K 177 3.9K DT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.2 $1.05 $1.07 $47.50 $109.9K 5.9K 5.6K DT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.05 $0.9 $0.91 $45.00 $101.4K 7.9K 3.3K

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dynatrace, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Dynatrace With a trading volume of 5,495,891, the price of DT is down by -1.44%, reaching $40.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dynatrace with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

