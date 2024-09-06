Decoding Dollar Tree's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dollar Tree. Our analysis of options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $336,028, and 2 were calls, valued at $64,628.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $100.0 for Dollar Tree during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dollar Tree stands at 875.7, with a total volume reaching 1,256.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dollar Tree, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.5 $60.00 $87.7K 188 195 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.72 $1.62 $1.62 $66.00 $81.0K 0 500 DLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.2 $70.00 $33.6K 40 44 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $72.00 $31.4K 507 69 DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.72 $2.17 $2.72 $100.00 $31.0K 2.6K 114

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,500 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,900 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

In light of the recent options history for Dollar Tree, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,950,112, with DLTR's price down by -0.55%, positioned at $68.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $130. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $84. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $67. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $64. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

