Decoding Datadog's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DDOG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Datadog. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 54% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $93,600, and 10 calls, totaling $658,431.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $185.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Datadog stands at 886.38, with a total volume reaching 1,945.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Datadog, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $185.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.75 $18.75 $19.75 $180.00 $144.1K 1 73 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.4 $27.5 $28.4 $150.00 $124.9K 40 100 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.2 $17.6 $18.0 $135.00 $93.6K 2 52 DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.05 $2.86 $2.94 $150.00 $82.3K 2.1K 284 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.2 $2.9 $3.2 $185.00 $76.4K 19 239

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

In light of the recent options history for Datadog, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Datadog Trading volume stands at 900,199, with DDOG's price up by 2.82%, positioned at $128.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 26 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Datadog

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $145.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150. * In a positive move, an analyst from DA Davidson has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

