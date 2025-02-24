Decoding D-Wave Quantum's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on D-Wave Quantum.

Looking at options history for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $116,620 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $757,619.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $10.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in D-Wave Quantum's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to D-Wave Quantum's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.0 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.85 $2.75 $2.75 $5.00 $165.0K 2.7K 57 QBTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $4.00 $160.0K 2.4K 139 QBTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $5.0 $4.8 $4.9 $3.00 $86.2K 1.5K 206 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.2 $4.7 $5.15 $2.00 $61.8K 984 222 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.0 $0.9 $0.97 $8.00 $58.2K 8.9K 234

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The Company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the Company's LeapTM cloud service.

In light of the recent options history for D-Wave Quantum, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

D-Wave Quantum's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 60,874,947, the price of QBTS is down by -8.76%, reaching $6.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now. Expert Opinions on D-Wave Quantum

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for D-Wave Quantum, targeting a price of $11.

