Decoding Capricor Therapeutics's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CAPR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Capricor Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 20% bullish and 70% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,500, and 9 calls, totaling $529,340.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $30.0 for Capricor Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Capricor Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Capricor Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.5 to $30.0, over the past month.

Capricor Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAPR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.8 $5.6 $5.6 $17.50 $154.5K 281 376 CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.9 $6.0 $6.0 $17.50 $60.0K 281 700 CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.6 $5.6 $5.6 $17.50 $56.0K 281 576 CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.6 $5.6 $5.6 $17.50 $56.0K 281 476 CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.8 $5.6 $5.6 $17.50 $56.0K 281 0

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare form of muscular dystrophy which results in muscle degeneration and premature death, and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's product pipeline includes CAP-1002, deramiocel an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Deramiocel is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Through its proprietary StealthXTM platform, the group uses its exosome technology to conduct preclinical research focused on vaccinology, delivering oligonucleotides, proteins, and small molecules to treat.

Current Position of Capricor Therapeutics

With a trading volume of 1,289,638, the price of CAPR is up by 0.25%, reaching $11.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Capricor Therapeutics

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $77.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

Latest Ratings for CAPR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight

