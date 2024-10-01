Decoding Atlassian's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Atlassian. Our analysis of options history for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $645,143, and 5 were calls, valued at $218,012.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $165.0 for Atlassian during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Atlassian's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Atlassian's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Atlassian Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.4 $15.7 $15.7 $130.00 $157.0K 118 0 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.3 $26.3 $27.16 $155.00 $136.3K 159 100 TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.7 $22.0 $22.64 $130.00 $113.2K 2 0 TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.3 $8.9 $9.9 $165.00 $85.1K 72 65 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.8 $16.5 $16.6 $165.00 $52.9K 219 108

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

In light of the recent options history for Atlassian, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Atlassian Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,416,279, the price of TEAM is up 1.88% at $161.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Atlassian

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.0.

