Decoding Aptiv's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Aptiv. Our analysis of options history for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $485,317, and 5 were calls, valued at $260,550.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $70.0 for Aptiv over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Aptiv options trades today is 135.89 with a total volume of 5,453.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Aptiv's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Aptiv 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APTV PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.7 $5.4 $5.62 $55.00 $252.9K 53 452 APTV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.8 $0.15 $0.18 $60.00 $76.9K 143 4.2K APTV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $9.6 $10.6 $55.00 $74.2K 9 70 APTV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.7 $57.50 $64.3K 22 97 APTV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $7.0 $7.0 $55.00 $52.5K 0 75

About Aptiv

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. In 2023, Aptiv's top 10 customers accounted for 54% of revenue, all of which were less than 10%. Historically, General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, and Volkswagen, have been the firms largest customers. North America, Europe, and Asia represented approximately 37%, 33%, and 28% of total 2023 revenue, respectively.

In light of the recent options history for Aptiv, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Aptiv Trading volume stands at 3,021,574, with APTV's price down by -0.29%, positioned at $55.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Aptiv

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Aptiv, targeting a price of $83. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Aptiv, targeting a price of $72. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Aptiv, maintaining a target price of $66. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Aptiv with a target price of $80. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Aptiv, maintaining a target price of $74.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Aptiv with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.