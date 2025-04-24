Decoding AppLovin's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 68 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $3,044,490 and 55, calls, for a total amount of $3,154,859.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $450.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $33.6 $33.5 $33.6 $270.00 $2.0M 1.7K 1.0K APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $31.7 $29.4 $30.77 $350.00 $306.3K 108 104 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $22.9 $22.9 $22.9 $290.00 $235.8K 82 116 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $32.5 $32.3 $32.5 $270.00 $223.3K 1.7K 1.3K APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $69.9 $69.0 $69.9 $290.00 $139.8K 97 2

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of AppLovin

With a volume of 5,793,083, the price of APP is up 5.86% at $267.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $353.2.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $425. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $335. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $386.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for APP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

