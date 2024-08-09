Decoding Applied Mat's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $358,741, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,141,179.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $250.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $17.05 $16.95 $16.95 $190.00 $161.0K 169 95 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.25 $12.15 $12.15 $220.00 $114.2K 1.6K 138 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $7.65 $7.45 $7.53 $190.00 $113.0K 1.0K 464 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $10.95 $10.7 $10.72 $190.00 $107.2K 65 118 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.3 $68.5 $69.2 $250.00 $96.8K 488 14

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Applied Mat Trading volume stands at 2,735,430, with AMAT's price up by 0.88%, positioned at $192.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $268.3333333333333.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $290. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $275. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.