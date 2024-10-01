Decoding Apple's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed 187 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 96 were puts, with a value of $5,898,254, and 91 were calls, valued at $5,839,083.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $250.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $2.38 $2.33 $2.38 $225.00 $177.5K 5.8K 28.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $12.95 $12.9 $12.9 $230.00 $149.6K 1.4K 950 AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.65 $4.55 $4.6 $225.00 $135.2K 24.1K 6.2K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $2.62 $2.62 $2.62 $225.00 $131.0K 16.5K 49.2K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.42 $240.00 $128.4K 35.3K 2.3K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apple, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Apple Currently trading with a volume of 42,737,800, the AAPL's price is down by -3.1%, now at $225.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $247.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $236. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Apple, targeting a price of $256. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260. * An analyst from New Street Research downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.