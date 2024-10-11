Decoding Apollo Global Management's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Global Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $916,301, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,335,032.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $145.0 for Apollo Global Management, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.7 $8.8 $140.00 $701.4K 532 797 APO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.6 $7.6 $140.00 $322.4K 1.9K 91 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.1 $15.6 $16.1 $145.00 $286.5K 23 7.6K APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.9 $7.5 $7.9 $140.00 $256.4K 1.9K 505 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.3 $2.15 $2.15 $130.00 $107.5K 139 501

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apollo Global Management, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Apollo Global Management Currently trading with a volume of 629,661, the APO's price is up by 1.31%, now at $139.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 25 days. Expert Opinions on Apollo Global Management

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $140.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.