Decoding American Express's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Express (NYSE:AXP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $101,290, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $978,583.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $310.0 for American Express over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $69.7 $67.35 $69.0 $230.00 $345.0K 363 50 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $72.05 $71.35 $71.35 $220.00 $178.3K 145 25 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $17.8 $17.2 $17.2 $272.50 $86.0K 356 116 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $18.25 $17.2 $17.2 $272.50 $86.0K 356 66 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $16.9 $16.9 $16.9 $272.50 $67.6K 356 196

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Express, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of American Express With a trading volume of 1,663,248, the price of AXP is up by 5.0%, reaching $289.73. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About American Express

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $263.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Express options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

