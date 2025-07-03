Decoding Amazon.com's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMZN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 options trades for Amazon.com. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 56% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $433,542, and 43 calls, totaling $1,763,358.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $240.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 14389.39 with a total volume of 90,408.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.35 $9.05 $9.05 $230.00 $433.5K 3.4K 318 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $1.72 $1.7 $1.72 $227.50 $86.0K 6.0K 3.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $222.50 $81.5K 8.5K 3.4K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.11 $240.00 $77.2K 24.2K 58 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.5 $220.00 $73.1K 10.9K 120

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Amazon.com's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,105,495, the AMZN's price is up by 0.9%, now at $221.89.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $246.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $250.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

