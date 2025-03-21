Decoding Airbnb's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $890,353 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $434,592.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $135.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 593.5 with a total volume of 5,402.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $120.00 $622.2K 565 1.0K ABNB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.07 $135.00 $405.6K 194 802 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.95 $120.00 $59.5K 565 1.3K ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.85 $5.8 $5.8 $120.00 $58.0K 565 1.2K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.71 $2.54 $2.65 $120.00 $37.9K 2.6K 372

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,033,968, the ABNB's price is up by 0.02%, now at $126.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $165.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $112. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $185.

