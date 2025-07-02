Decoding Advanced Micro Devices's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $362,456, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,732,372.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $170.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $28.1 $28.0 $28.0 $150.00 $392.0K 2.3K 145 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $2.12 $2.11 $2.12 $150.00 $127.6K 3.4K 699 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.9 $9.0 $170.00 $125.1K 8.1K 190 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.82 $0.81 $0.81 $155.00 $119.2K 1.1K 2.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.84 $0.82 $0.82 $155.00 $115.6K 1.1K 4.4K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices

With a volume of 12,545,947, the price of AMD is up 0.97% at $137.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $147.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Melius Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $175. * An analyst from Stifel has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $132. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Melius Research Upgrades Hold Buy Jun 2025 Melius Research Upgrades Hold Buy Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.