Decoding Advanced Micro Devices's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $1,307,694, and 21 were calls, valued at $971,274.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $200.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $86.55 $86.55 $86.55 $200.00 $294.2K 2.0K 147 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.9 $8.85 $8.85 $100.00 $233.6K 7.4K 0 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $87.5 $87.05 $87.05 $200.00 $130.6K 2.0K 267 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $1.93 $1.92 $1.92 $118.00 $105.6K 3.3K 1.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $86.55 $86.3 $86.55 $200.00 $86.5K 2.0K 164

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Advanced Micro Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 16,911,794, with AMD's price up by 0.42%, positioned at $114.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $140. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $175. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

