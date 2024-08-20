Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For Flywire

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.88, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 12.97% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Flywire. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $34.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Announces Neutral $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Flywire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Flywire's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Flywire's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Flywire

Flywire Corp provides a secure payment platform, offering its clients a streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments more cost-effectively and efficiently. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary global payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the Americas.

Flywire: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Flywire displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Flywire's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flywire's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flywire's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Flywire's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

