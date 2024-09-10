Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For CubeSmart

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $51.12, along with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 9.16% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $46.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of CubeSmart by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Announces Outperform $56.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $52.00 $51.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $48.00 Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $53.00 - Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $44.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $46.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CubeSmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CubeSmart's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CubeSmart analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Most of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CubeSmart

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CubeSmart's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CubeSmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.07.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CUBE

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Dec 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Oct 2021 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CUBE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.