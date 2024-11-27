Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Bank of Hawaii

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank of Hawaii, revealing an average target of $71.17, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.44% from the previous average price target of $60.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Bank of Hawaii among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $90.00 - Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $74.00 $65.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $66.00 $61.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $74.00 $67.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Underweight $56.00 $50.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $67.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of Hawaii. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bank of Hawaii compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bank of Hawaii's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Bank of Hawaii's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bank of Hawaii analyst ratings.

Discovering Bank of Hawaii: A Closer Look

Bank of Hawaii Corp provides a broad range of financial products and services predominantly to customers in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The Bank's subsidiaries are engaged in equipment leasing, securities brokerage, investment advisory services, and providing credit insurance. It is organized into three business segments for management reporting purposes: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. Majority of the revenue is generated from Consumer Banking segment which offers a broad range of financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products; private banking and international client banking services; trust services; investment management; and institutional investment advisory services.

Bank of Hawaii: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bank of Hawaii displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of Hawaii's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of Hawaii's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of Hawaii's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BOH

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Jefferies Maintains Hold Oct 2020 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Apr 2020 Compass Point Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BOH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.