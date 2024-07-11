Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Terex

Analysts' ratings for Terex (NYSE:TEX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Terex, presenting an average target of $61.2, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A 7.97% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $66.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Terex among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $55.00 $68.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $63.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $73.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $60.00 - Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $64.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Terex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Terex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Terex's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Terex: A Closer Look

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

A Deep Dive into Terex's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Terex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.6% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Terex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEX

