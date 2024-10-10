Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Hanover Insurance Gr

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $158.8, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $144.00. Observing a 4.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $151.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hanover Insurance Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Grace Carter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $170.00 $158.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $144.00 $142.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $158.00 $161.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $162.00 $147.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hanover Insurance Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hanover Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hanover Insurance Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hanover Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hanover Insurance Gr's Background

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

Financial Insights: Hanover Insurance Gr

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hanover Insurance Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.95% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Hanover Insurance Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

