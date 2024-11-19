Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.2, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has decreased by 1.02% from the previous average price target of $53.75.

The perception of Criteo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $50.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $53.00 $58.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $70.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Criteo. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Criteo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Criteo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Criteo

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Financial Milestones: Criteo's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Criteo faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.2% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Criteo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Criteo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

