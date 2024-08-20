Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Southwestern Energy

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Southwestern Energy, presenting an average target of $7.12, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.64%.

The standing of Southwestern Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cameron Bean Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $9.00 $9.50 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.50 $7.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00

Southwestern Energy Co is a us-based independent energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Southwestern Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.66% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Southwestern Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -56.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwestern Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

